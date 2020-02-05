Lightning strikes and car crashes as rain moves through Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When the rain came Wednesday morning in South Baldwin County it brought with it some frightening moments.

“We were extremely lucky.” If your house had to be hit by lightning, this is probably the outcome you’d want. “I heard like a big boom sound, like an explosion.” Manuel Acevedo was asleep in the corner bedroom when it hit, “and I started smelling smoke so I came outside and I seen this was gone. So I called the fire department to make sure there was no fire inside the attic.”

There was not. “It hit right here in the ground and then ran up the wall,” he says showing what looks like giant claw marks in the lawn. “I’m just thankful that he’s okay and our puppy is okay,” says Katie, “because they were right there.”

The rain came fast and furious at times making driving a challenge and that got the best of a driver on I-10. Headed to Mobile he hydroplaned off the interstate and into the wood line. Your best friend on a day like today is a tow truck driver.

There were other mishaps around the county blamed on the heavy downpours, the thunder, the lightning but the best news of all so far no one has been reported to be seriously hurt.

Back at the Acevedo house, “so far everything works, but the TV.”

The rain is expected to ramp again Wednesday night but should be through the area sometime on Thursday.

