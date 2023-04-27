FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Too close for comfort.

“Lightning actually struck the house over there it kind of shook the whole area it was crazy.” Dylan Chastain doing a little cleaning during Thursday’s storms when it happened. “I saw the light and I heard and felt it at the exact same time.”

A bolt of lightning struck just 40 yards from him, hitting his neighbor’s home and catching furniture on fire in the living room.

Thankfully, that was the only damage and may have been the worse of a weather day that saw ominous clouds pour torrential rains over south Baldwin County. Half a foot of rain fell in some areas in just an hour or two leading to ditches overflowing, street flooding and some streets that just couldn’t take anymore.

At the height of the storm, it seems everyone was looking for higher ground. It was certainly a day Dylan Chastain won’t soon forget. “It was like heat, like heat and vibrations.” Mother Natures’ exclamation point to a stormy day across south Baldwin County.