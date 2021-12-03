Light of the City hosting toy drive in Bay Minette

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Light of the City’s Christmas toy drive started Dec. 2 in Bay Minette.

The organization is hosting the toy drive to benefit families in the North Baldwin area.

Event organizers are asking residents to bring new, unwrapped toys to the following locations:

Bay Minette City Hall

Wright’s Auto Parts

Chuck Stevens Automotive

Light of the City Tutoring and Enrichment programs at 1000 Shedrick Hardy Parkway

Light of the City is accepting donations Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will wrap up Dec. 14 in Bay Minette.

Toys collected from the drive will be handed out on Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Light of the City’s Christmas Celebration. For more information about the Christmas celebration, call or text 251-421-3381.