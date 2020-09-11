‘Light in the Darkness’ Suicide Awareness Walk in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Baldwin County chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding the third annual “Light in the Darkness” Suicide Awareness Walk on Thursday, September 24.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Community Kids Park, on the corner of Third Street and McMillan Avenue in Bay Minette. Registration is not needed — anyone is encouraged to come out and join in the walk.

Donations for luminaries to be placed in the memory of those who have been lost to suicide will also be taken at the start of the event. All proceeds will go to suicide prevention efforts.

