ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– A trip to the beach can start out as calm but there is always a chance that something could go wrong. That’s why lifeguards are usually seen patrolling local beaches but lifeguard season is over, meaning they will no longer be patrolling the shoreline.

Brett Lesinger, Safety Division Chief for the City of Orange Beach, said it’s important to know what to do when coming to the beach with no lifeguard on duty.

“First thing is never swim alone or never do any water activities alone, make sure someone is always in the water with you or monitoring you, that way if something goes wrong, you’ll have watching eyes there to help you. Always check conditions, it’s similar to the summertime, we will still fly beach safety flags all throughout the wintertime,” Lesinger said.

Some locals and visitors think a lifeguard should be on duty all year round.

“A personal level, when you have small children, I think I would want to have some sort of lifeguard around to keep an eye out on them,” Terry Beauman, a visitor from Colorado said.

But the lifeguards use these next few months to prepare for the return of the tourist season.

“We use the off season to regroup, get our staffing levels ready for the next year, and get all our equipment ready for the big summer season,” Lesinger said.

The Orange Beach lifeguard team won’t be back on duty until March 2023, so they are asking you to be cautious if you plan on going near the water.