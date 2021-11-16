Life sentence for Baldwin County convicted murderer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man convicted last May for the murder of Foley resident Jeff Higginbotham was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Nov. 12, by District Court Judge J. Clark Stankoski, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicholas Young was found guilty in May of the stabbing death of Higginbotham at the Bay Villas apartments in October.

The Baldwin County Major Crime Unit and the Foley Police Department worked on the investigation. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz and Assistant District Attorney Ashley Siebert prosecuted the case.