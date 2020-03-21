Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn movie filmed on Eastern Shore reportedly available on demand in May

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn were on site shooting a movie in Fairhope, residents were thrilled to spot the stars around town… and looking forward to seeing them on the big screen.

With entertainment venues like movie theaters out of commission for the time being due to coronavirus-related health orders, Buzzfeed reports mutliple movies will be dropping on demand as an alternative.

“Arkansas,” according to the Buzzfeed report, will be available May 1.

You may remember, Sage Lebanese Cuisine & Cafe in Fairhope got a few compliments from Hemsworth and Vaughn when they were in town. They’re seen at the restaurant below.

