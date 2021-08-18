Adopt Me

Lend a helping paw: Artists 4 Paws fundraiser underway for Fairhope shelter

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lucky Ducky, a canine artist from The Haven No Kill Animal Shelter, has been creating works of art with Nancy Raia, who spearheads Community Outreach for The Eastern Shore Art Center of Fairhope.

The Center is featuring an exhibit to raise money for the shelter, also located in Fairhope. Artists4Paws is being held in memory of Susan Wright, who passed away in January. Raia recalls how Wright loved volunteering at the art center and had a passion for animals.

“We want to remember all the cats she rescued and all the dogs she loved,” Raia said.

Online, you can bid on original masterpieces donated by local artists. Volunteers have also created pet portraits and other treasures for Artists 4 Paws.

“They came in. We did art sessions. They looked at actual photographs of animals available at The Haven,” Raia said

Lucky Ducky has been adopted, but he has many friends at The Haven depending on us to help them find a picture-perfect home.

WKRG News 5 is the media sponsor for Artists4Paws, which is going on now through Sept. 3. If you are looking to adopt a pet or would like to donate to The Haven, click here.

