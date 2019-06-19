Lemonade stand for church camp

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) – The Wesleyan Church in Magnolia Springs is asking for the community’s support so kids can go to church camp this summer.

The kids are running a lemonade stand on Magnolia Springs Highway through the end of the month in hopes of raising an additional $1500 for camp. Currently, about $850 has been raised through lemonade purchases.

“We have two camps that the kids are going to. We have a youth camp where they’ll be going to Springfield, Alabama and then we have a camp where kids go to Camp Baldwin down in Elberta,” said Darlene Earhart.

The lemonade stand will run each weekday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.