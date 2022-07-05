LeJeune Market by the Bay says goodbye to the city of Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — LeJeune Market by the Bay will be closing its doors Saturday, July 9.

The fresh seafood joint is owned and run by the city of Daphne’s mayor, Robin LeJeune, and has done it for 19 years. Although this is the second location that is closing the doors, LeJeune said it’s more of a bittersweet feeling.

“You see births you see deaths of customers, families, family get-togethers, you’re part of their lives and it’s bitter sweet,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune, owner of Market by the Bay.

Market by the Bay joint stood strong during difficult times in the U.S. and that is something LeJeune cannot be more grateful for. COVID-19 took down many small and local businesses, but not LeJeune’s Market by the Bay, they made it through.

“We’ve made it through the oil spill, we made it through the economic crash, we made it through many difficult times, and like I said this time, it just kind of snowballed all at once too much for us to really kind of push through,” said LeJeune.

LeJeune said there are countless memories not only within the restaurant but even with his family and friends.

LeJeune’s market by the bay will say its final goodbye Saturday, July 9, locals are welcome to have a bite to eat one last time as well as say goodbye to the restaurant’s staff.