‘Learning Station’ to launch new school alternative for students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new learning environment is launching in Mobile next month as thousands of Mobile County Public School students prepare to head back to class.

The Learning Station isn’t associated with the MCPSS, but it serves as a solution for those parents who are not sure where they will send their kids while they are at work each day.

The mission of the Learning Station is to provide a proctored environment where parents can feel confident that their children are safe and have the opportunity to constructively engage in their school’s remote or virtual learning experiences.

“Educators have been forced to make very difficult decisions due to the pandemic. As a former public school teacher I know they want nothing more than to open their schools to welcome the smiling faces of their students. Their desire is to educate through ‘normal’ face-to- face instruction and prepare each child to be the best they can be. Unfortunately, opening schools isn’t possible in some areas,” said Scott Tindle, co-founder of The Learning Station.

“Parents also find themselves in difficult situations. Although most businesses have done their best to help accommodate employees’ efforts to balance their work and their children’s remote learning needs, many jobs simply can’t be done from home and the businesses are trying to stay afloat. They need their employees to come to work. Children are parents’ highest priority, but they understand that they must continue to work to provide for their family,” Tindle noted.

While Learning Station already has plans for future growth, two locations will open first here locally. There will be a location in downtown Mobile and another in West Mobile.

“We empathize with parents who have to choose between staying at home or keeping their job. Therefore, we believe we must provide learning stations as an option for parents to ensure their children are in a safe learning environment,” Tindle continued.

Students at The Learning Station will follow the curriculum of the remote learning assigned by the teachers at their traditional schools. By being able to log on to the internet for their school’s live stream students will be able to stay on task and on pace with their peers.

One of the hallmarks of The Learning Station is its focus on health and safety standards which include mandated physical distancing, the use of face masks, individual student workstations, and enhanced sanitation procedures. Parents will use a mobile app each morning to record their child’s temperature and respond to a COVID-19 health questionnaire before their child is allowed to enter each day.

The cost of attendance is $175 per week. The tuition cost provides:

* Up to 50 hours of proctored learning

High speed internet access

Daily electrostatic cleaning procedures

High quality and well-trained staff

Contactless and GPS enabled sign-in

All-inclusive health monitoring, billing, and communication app

For more information on Learning Station visit their website here, or call 251-610-7263.

