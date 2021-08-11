Law enforcement staying busy in Baldwin County on first day of school

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – On the first day of school in Baldwin County, Bay Minette Police are staying busy. Officer Marcus Sledge is making sure drivers pay close attention to posted speed limits in school zones, reminding them to slow down. Chief Al Tolbert put more officers on the street Wednesday morning to help with the heavier traffic.

“You have a lot more traffic out on the roads. We just need everybody to be aware of that. Be aware of school buses stopping and loading and unloading kids,” said Chief Tolbert.

Chief Tolbert is big on safety, but he also understands it’s the first day of school and not everyone remembers when are where the school zones are posted.

“That will be our main focus this week. It won’t be so much as being proactive in issuing tickets, but just educating the public,” he added.

Bay Minette Police were dealing with more than school zone citations Wednesday morning, though.

A traffic stop in front of Baldwin County High School led to an arrest. Corey McQueen is charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon. He was booked into Baldwin County Jail Wednesday morning. Chief Tolbert is hoping the added patrols near the schools help fight crime no matter how big or small the offense.

“We just want to make sure they’re safe and all of the citizens are safe during their travels,” said Chief Tolbert.

He says drivers will notice more patrols in the afternoon hours, too.