BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – One by one law enforcement officers from across our area showed their support Tuesday morning for one of their own.

“One of the ways that law enforcement grieves when we lose a brother is the way that we honor that brother and so this is actually part of the grieving and healing process for law enforcement,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

A procession escorted the body of a Mt. Vernon police officer from the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office in Robertsdale to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Mobile. Some folks lined Highway 59 to show their respect as the procession rolled by.

“Whether they die or violence or die in this case such as an accident we want to make sure that people realize that these people should be honored for what they do,” Mack added.

Monday night the officer was headed home to Foley on Highway 59 when investigators say a pickup truck flew through the stop sign at County Road 36, killing the officer on impact. The investigation continues, but Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock says early projections indicate the other driver could’ve been going double the posted 45mph speed limit.

“It makes it difficult to decipher the scene when you’re dealing with speeds like that because it’s an explosion. It’s not an accident,” said Chief Brock.

It was a tough scene to work for any first responder, but Chief Brock said this accident was one of the hardest he’s been involved with. The officer was his friend and a former colleague.

“He worked here for a minute a couple of years back and moved on. He’s from the Mobile area originally, I believe. A good guy, has a good family, has some sweet girls who are in college at the moment. I’m sure they are needing everybody’s prayers,” he explained.