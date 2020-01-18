Law enforcement reminding residents about home surveillance partnership

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance video captured from things like Ring doorbells are ending up on the evidence board at police departments more and more.

Because of that, multiple agencies in Baldwin County have launched home surveillance partnership programs. Those agencies are the Gulf Shores, Daphne and Fairhope Police departments.

This does not give police remote access to your cameras. You just enter a database informing police that you have outward-facing cameras that record video, and you provide your contact information and address so investigators can get in contact with you more quickly if a crime was reported in your area.

Gulf Shores was the first agency to launch the program in Baldwin County. Daphne and Fairhope launched theirs in October. Since then, 48 people are in Daphne’s registry and 36 are in Fairhope’s. Both departments are urging more people to join.

This footage led to an arrest just this month in Daphne, of a pair of serial breaking and entering suspects. A Ring doorbell also led to the arrest of the Fairhope construction inspector, who was caught on camera stealing from construction sites.

Click the following links for information on how to register: Fairhope, Daphne, Gulf Shores.

