Law enforcement in Baldwin County looking for woman missing since April

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department, in conjunction with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old Briana Lorlean Reyes.

Briana Lorlean Reyes

Foley police say Reyes, who has frequented the areas of Bon Secour and Magnolia Springs, has not been in contact with her family since April 2020. Her family is concerned because she regularly contacts them during the holidays, but this season she did not.

If you have seen Reyes or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Sgt. Chuck Sutherlin at the Foley Police Department at 251-952-4010.