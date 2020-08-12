Law enforcement busy on first day of school in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the start of a new school year and the buses are out, but so are police.

“Please slow down, watch your speed. If you can avoid a school zone just to cut down on that traffic please do,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

While you’re getting back into the morning routine, so are police and they’re out in full force making sure you and the kids stay safe. Increased patrols are planned across Baldwin County.

“We’ve got 5 public and 2 private schools,” he said.

That’s just in Fairhope. Fairhope High School has about 700 student drivers, but when you factor in the normal traffic with the added vehicles, it can make for a busy day. Plus, more vehicles are estimated to be on the roads thanks to COVID-19.

“You know there asking not as many kids to be on the bus and as many parents as they can to bring their kids,” Lt. Nolte added.

A check around Baldwin County showed only a handful of warnings were issued to drivers Wednesday. Most of those were in the northern part of the county. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says right now his officers are concentrating on the flow of traffic at all four schools, but in the coming days they’ll be enforcing those speed limits more in school zones.

Back in Fairhope, police say most of the offenses they see this time of year are near the high school.

“You know it’s a 4-lane and people may not always see it, so there are a lot of traffic stops on Greeno Road,” Lt. Nolte said.

LATEST STORIES: