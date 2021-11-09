Latest sea turtle statue honors veterans in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Standing four feet tall, a unique statue of a sea turtle honors the contributions and sacrifices of members of all military branches involved in the Vietnam conflict and Cambodian genocide.

Hand-painted by students at Gulf Shores High School, it is the latest addition to the Turtle Tracks Program. A public art project dedicated to the awareness and support of environmental conservation, sustainable tourism, and community arts and culture, while enhancing the quality of life along coastal Alabama.

The turtle is now permanently displayed in front of the Gulf Shores Museum right across from the city library at 244 West 19th Ave. in Gulf Shores.