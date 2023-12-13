FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been closed since February, but the intersection of County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road in Fairhope is back open this week, and drivers will notice a big change.

“You can see the traffic flowing right now,” Baldwin County Commissioner Matthew McKenzie said. “They don’t have to stop unless they really have to yield. To keep them moving is what we want to do is keep the traffic moving.”

A new roundabout replaces a four-way stop. It’s the latest in a handful of roundabout projects to make the County Road 13 corridor safer for drivers.

“The big difference with accidents is the severity,” Baldwin County Engineer Frank Lundy said. “A typical four-way stop or a conventional intersection lends itself to these severe T-bone style accidents, side-impact accidents. A roundabout does not do that. It changes the angle of the vehicle approach.”

The $2.4 million project is located just outside city limits, but the City of Fairhope has been working closely with county officials to complete the job. Close to 10,000 vehicles pass through this intersection daily.

“The citizens don’t know the division lines between what’s county and what’s city,” Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said. “As far as they’re concerned they’re just roads they need to travel.”

Now that this project has wrapped up, work on another roundabout will begin in early 2024.

“We’re going to be starting there on Section Street right there at the flower clock putting a roundabout in, and that one’s been planned for at least five years if not a little bit longer,” Sullivan explained.

Unlike this project, one lane of traffic will remain open throughout construction.