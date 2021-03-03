Last large-scale Baldwin Co. vaccination clinic Thursday in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Owa in Foley saw about a thousand folks get the shot. “We gave out about 200 first doses and a little over 800 second doses,” says Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Not in line this time but still wanting the vaccine, “We’re still hopeful but not yet,” Tom and Jan Hughes. They’ve tried a couple of the drive-thru clinics, “I was going to go up the night before in the RV and stay there,” says Tom. They’ve registered online for appointments but still no shot. “I’m not opposed to taking the Johnson and Johnson, but I prefer the Moderna.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says there’s not enough vaccine to be choosey. “There’s not enough vaccine to go around for people to pick and choose right now. If you have an opportunity to take any vaccine no matter what it is that’s the one you should take.”

For Tom and Jan Hughes, that’s part of the problem: “It’s just an ongoing battle,” finding somewhere in Baldwin County to get the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, the supply is still being outpaced by the demand,” Kilpatrick said.

And there could be an even bigger deficit in the coming weeks, Thursday’s vaccination clinic at Owa is the last large-scale clinic that the state health department will be doing in Baldwin County. Starting next week, vaccinations will be given by appointment only at the Robertsdale Clinic.