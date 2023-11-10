GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Fish it while you can. The Gulf State Park Pier closes Sunday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. and will be closed for months for repairs.

They say the fishing is best at the end of Gulf State Park Pier. Since Hurricane Sally in 2020, the end of the pier has been off-limits to everyone except the birds.

“At least we have been able to fish this far out, and that is still pretty good,” says angler Charlie Price.

But even that will be off-limits when the pier shuts down next week so repairs can begin on what Sally destroyed three years ago.

“I guess it’s got to be done, but it’s bad for people who love to enjoy it, you know,” says angler Gary Bearden.

Two hundred feet at the end of the pier will be rebuilt, including replacing some of the pilings. The project’s price is $13 million.

“It’s been a good time,” says Price. “We have had a good time fishing.”

How long repairs will take is just a guess at this point, but the hope is they will be finished in time for the Fourth of July fireworks.