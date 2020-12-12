Large turnout for “Stop the Steal” rally in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Conservatives get fired up in Mobile in Baldwin County days before Joe Biden is slated to be voted president by the electoral college this week. A local tea party group holds its own “stop the steal” event claiming President Trump’s loss was a fraud. The event opens with a prayer to overturn the presidential election. The vote is still an open wound conservatives are nursing.

“The fraud, the cheating, all of these things are there and yet it’s going forward? It doesn’t make sense it does not bode well for this republic to have an election stolen like this,” said Dr. Lou Campomenosi, Common Sense Campaign. While a lot of the ire and passion at this rally is focused on the presidential election there’s also a call to focus that energy on the upcoming Georgia Senate races.

“There’s not much going on in Georgia just the future of the republic, and I think it’s important to make sure our voices are heard so they know they have support in making sure those senate seats are maintained,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. I spoke with Alabama democrats last week they argue it was a fair, secure election.

“To insinuate a steal is an attack on democracy it’s an attack on American citizens, civil servants, and an attack on the truth,” said Kiani Gardner with Baldwin County Democrats. The rally happening a day after the US Supreme Court refused to hear a case meant to overturn votes in four key states.

“I’m just disappointed in the Supreme Court for not taking up this fraudulent election, the proof is so obvious,” said Trump supporter Phil Bohan.

