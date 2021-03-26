Large turnout expected at Elberta German Sausage Festival Saturday

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The tents are going up and one of Baldwin County’s largest festivals is making a comeback this year.

“Last year due to COVID we couldn’t do the traditional festival so we decided to do a drive-thru event. They were okay, but they weren’t what we needed,” said Elberta Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Scheer.

Chief Scheer spent Friday prepping for the annual German Sausage Festival which kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The event draws nearly 20,000 people to Elberta twice a year for the department’s biggest fundraiser. Last year COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally kept donations low, but the need is still great.

“Our gear is expensive. Our gear is good for 10 years and then it has to be replaced. That’s the life expectancy of turnout gear. Radios have to be purchased and plus our building is old,” he added.

Earlier this month Chief Scheer asked residents to pitch in $50 to help the department and urged businesses to donate $100. Saturday’s event will be the first traditional German Sausage Festival since 2019.

“The fire department took a hit from not having the sausage festival, but so did the entire community. Plus, the community likes to get together and fellowship. They’ll use this time to hang out with people they haven’t seen in a year,” added Scheer.

The event runs through 5 p.m. on Saturday in the main park near Highway 98.