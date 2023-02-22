FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Signs are up warning truck drivers to turn around and stay away from Clarke Ridge Road east of Foley.

“I think the residents are very concerned about it. They voiced their concerns at a planning commission hearing and we suggested they go to the county,” said Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.

The road connects drivers to County Road 12 and County Road 20 near the Miflin community. New home construction in neighboring subdivisions is putting a lot of added traffic on the two-lane stretch. Hellmich said larger trucks caused a lot of damage, breaking pavement and creating holes but now county crews have repaired the road and he agrees those trucks need to find another route.

“They’ve waited a long time to have the road repaved and they’d like to kind of keep it in good shape, so I can understand putting No through trucks there. It makes sense,” he added.

Hellmich said the trucks don’t just tear up the pavement, there’s also not much room to share the road with other drivers.

“They’re big, wide trucks with trailers and things. It’s not like some of our county roads that are long and straight and very wide. This road is fairly narrow,” Mayor Hellmich explained.

Law enforcement is closely monitoring the road and tickets can be issued. Mayor Hellmich believes the larger trucks won’t be a long-term problem once construction nearby is complete.