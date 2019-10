LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The off-ramp of Interstate 10 at Exit 44 in Baldwin County was closed for about an hour Thursday afternoon while crews worked to remove a large object from the road.

It appears a piece of a crane had fallen off of a flatbed truck as it was exiting onto Highway 59 in Loxley.

The road reopened around 3 p.m.