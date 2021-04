GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Gulf Shores Police identified the man that died at One Club Thursday night as 41-year-old Grover Richard Byrd from Mt. Vernon. They have not released what caused his death.

Friday afternoon, investigators could be seen coming in and out of Building 1 just inside the County Road 6 entrance to "One Club." That's where paramedics were called to a medical emergency Thursday night around 9 p.m., but it was too late. Byrd was pronounced dead on the scene.