Large fire in Foley causes damage Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire late Friday night in central Baldwin County lit up the night sky just before midnight. News 5 viewer Lauren Rivera sent us this video. It shows a building ablaze in a large inferno and you can hear some loud bangs.

Foley Fire Chief Joe Darby said the firefighters responded to a barn/shop fire in the 11000 block of County Road 65 just before midnight. Darby said the barn, three vehicles, two watercraft, and what he described as “many flammable contents, were fully involved with fire.” The chief said they put it out before it spread to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. Darby said they haven’t determined what caused it but said it was “not suspicious in nature.”