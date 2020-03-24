Large fire at storage facility in Belforest community of Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A storage facility is on fire in the Belforest community of Daphne.

Multiple departments on the scene right now at Belforest Storage Masters. County Road 64 between Rigsby Road and Highway 181 is currently closed. Flames were reported to be as high as 20’ at one point, but the flames were out when News 5 arrived on scene. Heavy smoke could be seen.

This is a breaking news story. We will provide updates as they become available.

