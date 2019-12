ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS/KTVA) -- The honor flag arrived in Anchorage Wednesday night to pay tribute to the three men killed in last Friday's crash near Cooper Landing. One of those men, Maddox Burts, was from Fairhope.

The tradition of the honor flag start after 9/11. The flag is a way of recognizing first responders killed in the line of duty. It's been delivered to more than a thousand funerals and events across the county.