Large cloud of smoke spotted on Eastern Shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire officials in Baldwin County are telling News 5 the large cloud of smoke south of Malbis is a controlled burn.
They are burning 4 acres of land in that area. News 5 viewers saw a large cloud of smoke Thursday morning
We have reached out for more information and have crews on the way there now. Check back for updates.
