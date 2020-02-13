Large cloud of smoke spotted on Eastern Shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire officials in Baldwin County are telling News 5 the large cloud of smoke south of Malbis is a controlled burn.

They are burning 4 acres of land in that area. News 5 viewers saw a large cloud of smoke Thursday morning emerging from the Eastern Shore.

We have reached out for more information and have crews on the way there now. Check back for updates.

