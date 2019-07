If you're in the neighborhood of the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, make sure you look up! The #TuskegeeUniversity #GoldenTigers are representing in the #ATL! Posted by TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

ATLANTA (WKRG) — If you’re driving around downtown Atlanta near the Omni Hotel, make sure to look up! If you’re a Spanish Fort Toros fan, you’ll see a face you might recognize.

Tuskegee University’s Davoris Thomas is showcased on a very large billboard near the hotel. Thomas is a linebacker for the Golden Tigers. The Spanish Fort alum played under Coach Ben Blackmon as a middle linebacker and strong safety while playing for the Toros from 2012-2016.