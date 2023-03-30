BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said Highway 181 between County Road 64 and Highway 104 should open to all four lanes around noon on Thursday, but intermittent lane closures will continue as ALDOT works through additional projects.

The road work has caused trouble for motorists. People who live along that stretch of road have complained about getting in and out of their neighborhoods. Daphne Police have stepped up patrols.

But ALDOT said traffic will ‘normalize’ in the coming months. Once it does, they can conduct a traffic study to see where traffic lights are needed and when those lights would get approved.