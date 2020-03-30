Lane shift at Diverging Diamond in Malbis expected to last several weeks

Baldwin County

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) – A lane shift will take place Monday at the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Malbis. It appears the traffic will be impacted just south of the interchange area near Highway 90.

“A lane shift will be implemented starting today on the westbound lanes of US-90 at the east side of the intersection of SR-181. Two way traffic will be maintained. The westbound lanes will be restricted at the intersection, utilizing a portion of the turn lane,” a post read on the group’s Facebook page.

The shift is expected to last several weeks.

