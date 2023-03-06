ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said drivers will experience lane closures on Highway 161 at Perdido Beach Boulevard beginning Tuesday. The roadwork is expected to last until Friday, March 24.

There will be four different phases through the nearly month long road improvement project.

Tuesday, March 7 to Friday March, 10

The two westerly southbound lanes on Hwy. 161 at the beach highway intersection will be completely shut down. All southbound traffic will be routed to the easterly left turn lane. Drivers wanting to go west on Perdido Beach Boulevard will need to use the Cotton Bayou U-turn.

Traffic lights will be completely shut off the night of March 7. There will be a three-way stop at the intersection set up by Orange Beach Police officers. The lights are expected to be back on by morning.

Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17

The one westerly southbound Hwy. 161 right-turn lane will remain closed. The two left-turn lanes will be open. Drivers wanting to go west on Perdido Beach Boulevard will continue to use the Cotton Bayou U-turn.

All southbound Hwy. 161 lanes are expected to open by the end of the day Friday, March 17.

Crosswalks

All pedestrian crosswalks at the Hwy. 161 and Beach Highway intersection will be closed from March 7 to March 14.

Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24

The westbound left-turn lane on Perdido Beach Boulevard before the U-turn west of the Hwy. 161 intersection in front of Coast-AL will be closed.