SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort post office closed in 2021 after serving the community for more than 60 years. City officials have been working to bring a post office back, but it’s been a challenge.

“Certainly we’re within the city limits, we’re over 10,000 people and if you consider the whole area outside of the city limits you can easily double that number, so to not have a post office in Spanish Fort is pretty ludicrous, in my opinion,” said Mayor Mike McMillan.

When the city’s contract office, which was independently staffed and not operated by the United States Postal Service, closed after the postmaster retired, USPS decided not to open a retail location since the Daphne post office is just a few miles away. Mayor McMillan says his city is growing and the process of sending and receiving mail from Daphne isn’t up to par.

“I know there’s people that say a post office is a thing of the past, but there’s still a service that is needed. Everybody gets mail every day and there’s some service issues within our city and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish, to overcome those issues,” he explained.

The first week of June McMillan and the city attorney will meet with the postal inspector in Washington, D.C. again, this time offering land or office space to take some of the burden off of the postal service hoping to secure a deal.

“I’m going to make them some offers about giving them some land that maybe we build it and lease it to them, maybe we use other city facilities and lease it to them,” said Mayor McMillan.

Spanish Fort is the only large city in Baldwin County without a retail post office. McMillan says the process isn’t easy, but he believes an agreement can be reached with the new options he plans to present next month.