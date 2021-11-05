Land adjacent to Historic Blakeley State Park will stay protected

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – From the Tensaw River it’s tough to tell where Historic Blakeley State Park and the adjacent land begins. It’s not developed and now it’ll stay that way thanks to a recent property acquisition.

“This is an important site in the history of the Civil War and the Tensaw Delta. We wanted to make sure it’s natural integrity stayed in place,” said Andrew Schock with The Conservation Fund.

A conservation easement, granted by The Conservation Fund and held by the University of South Alabama, will restrict any development on the property and allow for research in the future.





“There’s a lot of history. Premodern history, modern history, the Civil War battles, Blakeley’s history. That’s all a part of who we are,” said Kathy Cooke with the University of South Alabama.

60 acres will remain virtually untouched, but at some point Blakeley State Park officials might include educational opportunities and tours on the property. It’s something they’re looking at closely.

“We’ve got to decide the best points of access and what we can do. That’s the exciting stuff that’s coming. It will come, we just don’t have all those answers on the table right now,” said director Mike Bunn.

“Even though this is not in the city, it’s 5 rivers away from us, this is an important piece of what makes coastal Alabama so very vital. So very fabulous,” said Casi Callaway with the City of Mobile.

Researchers say the land contains some of the highest bluffs in Alabama and even though it’s about preserving a piece of American history, the purchase protects a unique and at risk ecosystem in the process.