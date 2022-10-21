DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two days completely devoted to yard sales in one of Alabama’s largest neighborhoods. 200 of the 3,500 homes in Lake Forest will offer deals during the neighborhood’s annual community yard sale.

Eve Gray, president of Women’s Club, started the yard sale after moving to the Eastern Shore in 2017.

“I noticed everyone was selling and having yard sales every weekend, 12 months out of the year, so when I became president of the Women’s Club, I decided to take it on as a function for the club,” said Gray.

Buyers can download a map that shows which houses are having yard sales and the items being sold, and it’s all for a good cause.

“We have a map that we published. And to be on that map, we are asking folks to donate a couple of dollars or whatever they feel like donating for the charity that we have recognized for that particular yard sale,” said Gray.

Whether it’s a telescope or a lamp shade, there is something for everyone at the Lake Forest Yard Sale. The fun runs through 5 Saturday evening.