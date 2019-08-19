Lake Forest urging residents to call police if they spot a fox

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two fox encounters within a week inside the Lake Forest neighborhood has residents keeping a close watch on the area.

Sunday afternoon a fox attacked a man at the community pool. The animal has been sent off to be tested.

Last week a fox tested positive for rabies in the same area.

Monday morning a sign warned residents of recent fox sightings and urges residents to call police if they see one.

