DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lake Forest subdivision residents are in shock after a quadruple murder Wednesday night on Melanie Loop in Daphne.

Greta Koch, a nearby neighbor, said she was stunned when she heard the news about what happened.

“I’ve lived here since February 2012, and nothing, I mean nothing like this has ever happened” Koch said.

Koch works at a nearby restaurant and says she enjoys being able to walk to and from work every nigh, but after Wednesday’s incident, she is thinking twice.

“I walk to work because I’m about a football field away and I always like to walk to and from work, you know, but now, I’m kind of afraid to do that,” Koch said.

As for another nearby resident, James Ellis and his wife heard loud bangs and he assumed it was something else because of how secure he thought the Lake Forest subdivision is. Ellis lives right across from where the incident happened.

“I heard it faintly, but between the television and my wife talking, she heard it a little more definitively and she goes ‘did you hear that?’, that sounded like gunshots and I go ‘no, maybe it was fireworks,” Ellis said.

Ellis said minutes later, they heard sirens and realized something was going on later to find out four people were murdered just yards away from his home.

“Yes, it scares me that it is just down the street,” Ellis said. “You always think that it’s not going to be and here it is, it’s upsetting, it really is.”

Ellis and Koch both told WKRG they still feel like Lake Forest is a safe place, but will always have the incident in the back of their minds for a while.