DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a simple task, but one Lainey Barton is hesitant to do nowadays at her Lake Forest home.

“Just going to the mailbox and then I’m checking down the road because there’s a corner, so I’m going like this trying to open it and then close it and then trying to get it out as they’re coming by me,” she explained.

She says drivers are constantly speeding by her house on Bayview Drive and she’s worried for her safety.

“They go up to 60-65mph and it’s all through the day, the night, it doesn’t matter,” Barton added.

The speed limit is 25mph, but she says that’s rarely followed. A resident also living on Bayview Drive blames speeding for several incidents he’s witnessed in the last 7 months.

“Our neighbor across the street had a child that was hit. We’ve had people go on LifeFlight back in February or March timeframe,” the resident said.

A Daphne police sergeant and two officers make up a new traffic unit that was created earlier this year to enforce speeding and to respond to traffic-related problems throughout the city, with a heavy focus on Highway 181 and the Lake Forest subdivision.

Since March 9, the new unit has issued 156 citations and they’ve conducted 50 crash investigations citywide. Residents like Barton appreciate the new patrols, but she’d also like to see speed bumps installed on Bayview Drive.

“I’m really afraid for the kids, we have people who walk their pets, their dogs,” she said.

At this time the city has no plans of installing speed bumps, but residents are pitching the idea to the Lake Forest Property Owner’s Association hopeful something can be done to slow drivers down and prevent accidents.