‘Lack of participation’ causes cancellation of Fairhope Christmas parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope announced the cancellation of its Magical Christmas Parade because of little to no participation.

With their being no parade, the City of Fairhope says, “it allows the Eastern Shore Art Center to host First Friday Artwalk this Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

Hopes are that 2021 will be the return of the parade and it will be “bigger and better than ever before.”

