BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As Labor Day approaches, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Tourism say that rentals are at 80% occupancy and are expected to keep going up.

The crowds are arriving to our gulf coast beaches, ready to spend the holiday weekend in the sand. Kay Maghan, public relations manager with Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Tourism, said this will be one of their busier weekends.

“This will be a very good weekend for us, so we just pulled the numbers looking through Monday, and we are at 80% occupancy,” Maghan said.

Maghan said they are seeing a spike with people booking last minute trips to the gulf coast due to Hurricane Idalia ripping through popular vacations spots in Florida.

“People are doing those last minute vacation decisions and watching the weather, and now that the storm is gone, and you can see the beautiful conditions here,” Maghan said. “We do anticipate people will do some really last minute bookings.”

The crowds are piling in, and we spoke with one group from Tennessee who say they are excited to have more people coming.

Matthew and Owen are two friends visiting from Memphis, Tennessee. They say they’re excited to have more people coming in.

“Crowds should be a good time,” Matthew said. “I mean you know it brings more people down, we are all about having a good time with people we don’t know so hey, the more the merrier!”

Maghan says fourth of July weekend is the most packed, but Labor Day comes in second.