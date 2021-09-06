Labor Day marks end of tourism season in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Labor Day is here and thousands of people are expected to pack Gulf Coast beaches during the holiday. It’s hard to believe that a week ago crews were clearing this area of sand that had clogged the parking lot of the main public beach in Gulf Shores from Hurricane Ida.

Overall tourism officials have been hoping for a better year than 2020. Beaches were briefly closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic and Hurricane Sally walloped coastal Baldwin County during the off-season.

Labor Day marks the formal end to the bulk of the tourism season. This week there’s a reason for optimism. More Americans are traveling this year compared to last year. Hurricane Ida has also diverted some storm evacuees and tourists to this area as well since South Baldwin had fewer storm impacts compared to coastal Louisiana. The big labor day traffic we will probably see around 10 am as the beach express and Highway 59 is crammed with travelers checking out of hotels, condos, and resorts.