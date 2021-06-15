“Kind-hearted” teen killed in Rosinton car crash remembered

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — If there is one place where 17-year-old Lydia Peace felt at peace, it was around animals and in particular horses.

“She loved to ride her horses that was one of her favorite things to do.” Casey Dunn brought flowers to the place where her friend died. They were like sisters she said. “She was so outgoing. Lydia was so kind-hearted.”

For the last year, she worked as a vet tech. Her boss calling her an “amazing young woman” willing to help anyone with anything especially when it came to her passion. “Every week horse show, horse show, horse show. Every Friday night getting horses ready to go to the horse show,” says Dunn.

In 2018, she was literally the queen of the rodeo. Later this year she is set to be inducted into the Alabama Equestrian Hall of Fame.













She accomplished a lot in 17 short years but maybe the biggest impact is the one she had on the people around her. The ones that now, miss her the most. “She didn’t really let a lot of people in but the ones she did realized how honest and how great she was,” said Dunn.

Both of Lydia’s parents are involved in public safety. Her Dad worked with Med Star and her Mom is a dispatcher for Loxley Police. Her friends in public safety have started a GoFundMe page to help support them.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page for Lydia’s family.



