DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Kidz Eatz Pickleball Pep Rally will take place on April 29 in the Jubilee City.

This event is a charity event and the money raised will go toward meals for children in need and the Baldwin County Public School System. The entry per player donation fee is $59. The tournament is a round-robin doubles tournament and no partner is required. It begins at 8 a.m. and will take place at the Daphne Tennis & Pickleball Complex.

Not only will a Pickleball tournament take place, but there will be something for everyone in the family. There will be raffle tickets, inflatables, yard games, music and food trucks. Shirts are also being sold and they can be purchased by scanning the QR code below.

To enter the tournament, email kidzeatzing@gmail.com. The email should include your name, phone number, skill level and t-shirt size.

WKRG is a proud sponsor of this event.