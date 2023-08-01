SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteers with the Kidz Eatz Club are packing, stacking and delivering food for students in Baldwin County that otherwise would go without according to organizer Anne Davis. “We have one little boy who lives in a tent. We have another little boy at another school that talks about having to share his food with his grandmother and his brother.”

A teacher or counselor chooses the students. The bags of food are discretely placed in their backpacks every Friday so they will have enough food to get them through the weekend. In each bag, meals, snacks and an encouraging word says Davis. “We do not understand the poverty that is in this county, Baldwin County.”

They have been doing this for four years now and every year the number of kids in need grows. “From Bay Minette all the way down to Foley and a lot of schools in Daphne, the highest number we have is in Daphne,” said Davis.

This year around 200 students at seven elementary schools in Baldwin County will receive help through Kidz Eatz and their team of volunteers and donors.