SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Inside the fellowship hall of a Spanish Fort church, an assembly line of help to feed Baldwin County kids who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

“There are many that would go without and have very little on the weekend,” says retired teacher Anne Davis. She created the Kidz Eatz Club after hearing about food insecure students from counselors and teachers at schools in Baldwin County. “Now we’re up to five schools that have a need on the weekend and we feed a little under a hundred children every weekend,” she said.

The club survives on donations from churches to buy the food. “We give them two breakfast items, two lunch items, two snack items, two fruit items,” said Davis.





Every month or so they bag the food, pack the boxes and then deliver those boxes of food to the schools. “We are very careful about getting tasty food, and nutritious food and low sugar food and things the kids like,” said Davis.

The first shipment of the new school year has already been delivered to those five schools and will be handed out every Friday during the school year.

“We want to make sure these kids’ needs are met because there is a need in Baldwin County,” said Davis.

It’s a labor of love for these volunteers who were once in the classroom themselves and still doing what they can to help the children of Baldwin County.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the Kidz Eatz Club call 251-581-0287 or email at kidzeatzclub@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.