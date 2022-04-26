BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala.( WKRG) — Inside the youth ministry building at Spanish Fort’s Methodist Church, a mission to feed hungry kids in Baldwin County.

“We found out through guidance counselors there was a great need for children who didn’t have food on the weekends,” says chairperson of the Kidz Eatz Club Anne Davis.

So every six weeks or so, they all get together and bag, stack and pack enough food to get them through the weekend. “We are currently serving four schools; Daphne East, Delta, Elberta and W.J. Carroll schools with a little under a hundred students every weekend,” says Davis.







It’s all very discrete. The student’s privacy is protected. “They get two breakfasts, two lunches, two suppers, two snacks and two fruits,” says Davis.

The Kidz Eatz Club survives on volunteers and donations and is only active during the school year. Where the kids get their next meal during the summer months is anyone’s guess. “That’s a problem we all need to put our heads together and solve,” says Davis.

One out of every four children in our area is food insecure. Kidz Eatz is doing what they can to help change that one child, one meal at a time.