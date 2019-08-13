Kids reel in massive drum on last day of summer

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A massive catch Tuesday morning on the Eastern Shore. A group of young fishermen landed a large black drum off the Fairhope Pier.

Sarah Marston Bogdanovich sent in these photos to News 5 Tuesday morning after the kids wrangled in the large fish.

Foster Ross caught the drum around 11 am, other boys Matthew & William Bogdanovich, and Owen Pippin helped land it.

The kids caught the fish while enjoying the last few hours of summer. They start classes at Fairhope Intermediate and Middle schools Wednesday.