Breaking News
1-month-old from Amber Alert found safe, cousin in custody

Kids reel in massive drum on last day of summer

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A massive catch Tuesday morning on the Eastern Shore. A group of young fishermen landed a large black drum off the Fairhope Pier.

Sarah Marston Bogdanovich

Sarah Marston Bogdanovich sent in these photos to News 5 Tuesday morning after the kids wrangled in the large fish.

Foster Ross caught the drum around 11 am, other boys Matthew & William Bogdanovich, and Owen Pippin helped land it. 

The kids caught the fish while enjoying the last few hours of summer. They start classes at Fairhope Intermediate and Middle schools Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories