Kids invited to decorate pet carriers for rescue animals

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Children across the Gulf Coast are invited to decorate pet carriers for the Stray Love Foundation, a 501c3 animal rescue group, to brighten trips for rescue dogs and cats.

Children who volunteer will get bright-colored sharpies and are encouraged to be creative and use their imaginations when decorating the pet carriers.

Budding artists should show up in clothes moms and dads are okay with them getting marker on at the Magnolia Springs Public Library on February 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“This is a fun event for everyone and we are always delighted to see what the children come up with. Not only do our carriers look fantastic when the children finish with them but our veterinarians have no trouble spotting our carriers when we take our rescue animals to and from the vet clinic,” said Stray Love Director, Gayle Guthrie.

The Magnolia Springs Library also hosts “Kitty Thursdays.” The Stray Love Foundation takes adoptable cats and kittens to spend the afternoon at the library from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Since “kitten season” is almost upon us, volunteers at Stray Love are asking for donations of kitten replacement milk (KMR) and kitten wet and dry food.

Magnolia Springs Library

12440 Magnolia Ave

Magnolia Springs, AL 36555

Stray Love Foundation, Inc.

P. O. Box 76

Magnolia Springs, AL 36555

info@straylovefoundation.org

www.straylovefoundation.org