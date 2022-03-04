BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at The Wharf Amphitheater have announced that the Khalid concert that was scheduled for March 19 has been canceled.

The Wharf had previously announced that four concerts would be held at the amphitheater in March, including two Riley Green concerts, the Khalid concert and a Cody Johnson concert.

Khalid, 24, is known for his singing in the R&B and pop music industries. His debut album, ‘American Teen,’ was released in 2017, which is when he started his rise to fame. In 2019, Khalid won Favorite R&B/Soul Song by the American Music Awards for his song ‘Talk’.

Officials said that all ticket refunds will happen automatically.